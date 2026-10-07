Azerbaijan Cup 2026/27 season to kick off with two matches

7 October 2026 13:39 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 2026/2027 Azerbaijan Cup football season will get underway today, October 7.

The first qualifying round will open with two matches, with both games scheduled to kick off at 14:30.

In the opening fixture, Qaradag Lokbatan will face Shaki at the Lokbatan Olympic Sports Complex Stadium.

Meanwhile, Shamkir will host Agstafa Gencleri at the Shirvan Olympic Sports Complex Stadium.

The first qualifying round will continue on October 8 and 9. Five more matches will be played during the three-day stage.

A total of 34 teams will compete in the 2026/2027 Azerbaijan Cup. The tournament brings together clubs from different levels of Azerbaijani football and is the country's main domestic knockout competition.

The early rounds will be played over a single match, meaning the winner of each tie will advance to the next stage. From the quarterfinals onwards, teams will play two-legged ties.

The second qualifying round is scheduled for October 27-29, while the round of 16 will follow later in the season. The Azerbaijan Cup final is scheduled to take place at Ganja Stadium on May 12, 2027.

Sabah are the holders of the Azerbaijan Cup after winning the 2025/2026 final. Qarabag remain the competition's most successful club, with eight titles.