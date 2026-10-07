Azerbaijani artisans showcase traditional crafts at CraftIstanbul [PHOTOS]

7 October 2026 13:05 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani artisans have represented the country at the 7th CraftIstanbul International Craft and Design Fair held in Istanbul, Turkiye.

The event was held in Istanbul with the organizational support of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board's official representative office in Turkiye and the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul.

The Azerbaijani artisans Metanat Mirzaliyeva and Samani Gasimova are presenting traditional silk kelaghayi headscarves and kilim rugs, respectively. They are introducing visitors to the craftsmanship and stories behind these traditional arts.

The handmade works offer visitors an opportunity to explore Azerbaijan's craft traditions, which have been passed down from generation to generation and continue to be preserved today.

Through the displayed works and the artisans who created them, visitors can learn about the techniques used to make kelaghayi and kilim rugs, as well as the cultural traditions that give these crafts their distinctive character. The presentation focuses on the people who keep these traditions alive and the work they put into preserving them. It also highlights the place of traditional crafts in Azerbaijan's contemporary cultural life.

The 7th CraftIstanbul International Craft and Design Fair brought together artists, designers and exhibitors from Türkiye and abroad.

The event featured 220 exhibitors, more than 600 artisans and designers, and 50 international participants.

Around 150 seminars and other events were held as part of the fair. More than 30,000 visitors attended the event.