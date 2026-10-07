Azerbaijan highlights fate of 71 missing children at UN General Assembly

7 October 2026 13:13 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

First Secretary of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United Nations, Shahriyar Hajiyev, addressed the issue of Azerbaijani citizens who remain missing during a statement at the Third Committee of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

Hajiyev said the fate and whereabouts of 71 children among more than 4,000 people who went missing in the early 1990s remain a serious humanitarian concern for Azerbaijan in the post-conflict period.

He also highlighted extensive landmine contamination as another major challenge threatening the lives of people, including children.

According to Hajiyev, mines deliberately planted since the 1990s have killed or seriously injured more than 3,400 people, including children and young people.

He stressed that these humanitarian concerns require not only national measures but also strengthened international cooperation.