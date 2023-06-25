Azerbaijan, UNESCO to boost cultural ties [PHOTOS]

25 June 2023 11:56 (UTC+04:00)

Assistant Director-General for UNESCO Social and Human Sciences Gabriela Ramos and the Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli have expressed their willingness to cooperate in the cultural field.

Addressing the meeting, Adil Karimli stressed Gabriela Ramos's visit to Baku will further boost the partnership between Azerbaijan and UNESCO, Azernews reports.

Speaking about cultural cooperation, the minister specially noted the importance of the Baku Process and World Intercultural Dialogue Forums initiated by President Ilham Aliyev.

Despite the break caused by the global pandemic, preparatory work has already started to organize the forum in May, 2024.

Taking into account that the forum is traditionally organized jointly with the main partners, including UNESCO, the organization can make an appropriate contribution to the preparation process.

Gabriela Ramos emphasized the significance of the forums held in Baku in the field of intercultural dialogue. She expressed her confidence that UNESCO will actively participate in the next forum, which is expected to be rich in discussions that show more practical solutions to the changing world.

The sides outlined Azerbaijan's support in the creation of UNESCO's e-platform, partnership within UNESCO Silk Roads Programme as well as the country's participation in the events timed to the programme's 35th anniversary.

The meeting also discussed the effects of artificial intelligence and modern technologies on global culture, as well as global institutional initiatives in the direction of ethical and legal regulation of these effects.

Assistant Director-General for UNESCO Social and Human Sciences Gabriela Ramos invited the Culture Minister Adil Karimli to take part in the International Conference on the Ethics of Neurotechnology to be held on July 13 and Global Forum against Racism and Discrimination scheduled for November 29.

Note that Azerbaijan and UNESCO have established a fruitful partnership since 1992.

In 2003, they signed a comprehensive framework agreement covering areas such as culture, science, education, and communication.

Many Azerbaijani cultural sites have been included in UNESCO's World Heritage List, including Icharishahar (Old City) with Maiden Tower, Shirvanshah's Palace, Gobustan National Historical-Artistic Reserve, etc.

Furthermore, the Pomegranate Festival and Art of miniature were inscribed in UNESCO Representative List, while the city of Shaki was included in UNESCO's World Heritage List. In 2021, Lankaran District was included in the UNESCO list "Network of Creative Cities".

UNESCO also honors Azerbaijan's outstanding personalities like the poet and thinker Imadaddin Nasimi, Fikrat Amirov, great philanthropist and oil magnate Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, etc.

