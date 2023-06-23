Hungarian, Azerbaijani music fascinate music lovers at Baku Piano Festival [PHOTOS/VIDEOS]

Norbert Kael and Vadim Abramoff have fascinated music lovers at Baku International Piano Festival.

Famous pianist Norbert Kael graduated from Bartók Higher School of Music and Liszt Academy in Hungary, Azernews reports.

Norbert Kael is a world-famous Hungarian pianist and composer, teacher, author of music for numerous films.

The pianist performs in his unique style "crossover" - a fusion of classical and jazz, blurring the boundaries between these two areas. His rich repertoire combines popular classical works and jazz music.

A native of Baku, Vadim Abramov is a virtuoso musician, who creates a magical atmosphere during his performances.

Vadim Abramov never ceases to amaze music lovers with his wonderful music. He evokes delight with his music, which is soulful, charming and nostalgic.

Music lovers in Baku have a chance to get an unforgettable music experience on June 15-29. The festival's program includes concert programs for all music tastes: rock, classical, jazz, pop, flamenco, and even tango.

Each musician at the festival is exceptional and brings something new and original to his compositions in order to show how he feels about this world.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz