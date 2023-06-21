National artist totally captivates art enthusiasts in Serbia [PHOTOS]

21 June 2023 16:08 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Honored Artist Asmar Narimanbayova represented Azerbaijan at the International Art Symposium held in Sombor, Serbia.

As part of her visit, the artist got acquainted with the Serbian historical sites, Azernews reports. At the symposium, the artist created several paintings in nature. Her colorful art works totally captivated art enthusiasts.

The exhibition of works by the art symposium participants is planned to be held in Belgrade, Sombor and other cities of Serbia.

Note that Asmar Narimanbayova was born in a family of eminent artists. Her father Togrul Narimanbayov, was a world-famous Azerbaijani artist, while her mother Elmira Huseynova was a sculptor.

Asmar grew up in the atmosphere of love to art, music and literature. She is an artist full of light, wide and enthusiastic soul.

While creating works in different styles starting from fauvism to impressionism, then from post impressionism to cubism and expressionism, the artist has found her individual creative manner of the letter, the original color sensation acting as a composition dominant.

She has been characterized for her bold and engaging style.

Colors in her artworks fill the form with dynamics and saturate her canvas with the strong energy.

Narimanbayova's works are displayed in exhibitions, international festivals and symposiums all over the world.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz