Magnificent concer held at Shirvanshah's Palace within Int'l World of Mugham Festival [PHOTOS]

21 June 2023 11:41 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Magnificent concert has been organized at Shirvanshah's Palace within the 6th International World of Mugham Music Festival.

As part of the "Sincere mugham" concert, students of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory fascinated the audience with their performance, Azernews reports.

Ayten Rustamli (kamancha), Kamal Shukurov (tar), Baloglan Gafarov (kamancha), Gulnar Naghizade (kamancha), Araz Fataliyev (balaban), Abuzar Asgarli (kamancha), Huseyn Nagiyev (kamancha) performed in from of the audience.

The concert program included Bayati-Shiraz, Shur, Xaric-segah, Mahur - Hindi.

Within the festival, mugham lovers have the chance to participate in the international scientific symposium, watch the International Mugham Competition and view a photo exhibition dedicated to mugham music.

The 6th International World of Mugham Music Festival is co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Culture Ministry with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education and the Azerbaijan National Conservatory.

The music festival is held under the support and patronage of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva.

In previous competitions, special talents were revealed among young performers from many countries and regions. Among them, some prize winners and participants have already shone on the world music scene.

Concerts organized within the framework of the festival serve to reveal and recognize young talents, and serve as a new stage in the further polishing of their artistic qualities.

The 6th International World of Mugham Music Festival will run until June 25.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz