Int'l Baku Summer Jazz Days awaits music lovers [VIDEO]

20 June 2023 14:53 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Music lovers in Baku are looking forward to International Baku Summer Jazz Days.

Initiated by Premier LTD, the Jazz Days will kick off on July 3-7 with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Center, Azernews reports.

It is the 5th time that the festival is organized outdoors as well as indoors. Baku, which is rightfully considered the city of jazz, is no exception in this sense. Some of the concerts are organized in open squares and become accessible to a wide audience, which serves the main purpose of the event - to promote jazz music to a wider audience.

As in other years, the Jazz Days program is expected to surprise music lovers with the appearance of international musicians.

Turkish guitarist Onder Focan will perform with the jazz vocalist Meltem Ege in the Heydar Aliyev Center Auditorium on July 3.

Their performance will be accompanied by the Baku Chamber Orchestra, known for its classical music concerts. This time, the orchestra will be presented in a different role and will prove that classical and jazz are compatible genres.

On the same day, Pianist Elchin Shirinov will perform with his Israeli colleagues at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Elchin Shirinov has been successfully collaborating with Israeli Avishai Cohen Trio for four years. Together with the trio, the pianist gave concerts in many countries. Now Elchin Shirinov is working on a new project with Israeli musicians and is looking forward to showing it in his hometown.

The star of the festival and a real gift for jazz lovers will be the arrival of famous jazz pianist Alfredo Rodríguez from Quincy Jones, who will give a concert at the Heydar Aliyev Center on July 4.

Georgia will be represented by Giorgi Mikadze, pianist, arranger, professor of Berklee College of Music.

On July 5, he will perform jazz improvisations of famous Georgian composers together with French musicians Francois Moutin and Raphael Pannier in the Heydar Aliyev Center park.

The final chord of the jazz festival will be played by the Oleg Lundstrem Jazz Orchestra on July 7.

The collective, which came to Baku for the first time in 2019, has since won the sympathy of our audience and will delight its listeners with its creativity this time as well.

The concert will take place in the park of the Heydar Aliyev Center. Entrance to concerts in the park is free.

Tickets for concerts in the Auditorium Hall can be purchased at the city's ticket offices and on the iTicket.az website.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz