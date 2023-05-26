Baku to host Miss & Mister Azerbaijan 2023 [VIDEO]

26 May 2023 15:16 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Miss & Mister Azerbaijan 2023 final will take place at Ay İşığı restaurant on May 28. The evening is timed to Azerbaijan Independence Day, Azernews reports.

Speaking about the beauty contest, the main project coordinator Ayla Mais said that the participants of Miss & Mister Azerbaijan 2023 join the competition to demonstrate their abilities and prove to themselves and others that they can win. They start to evaluate themselves from a new angle, overcome difficulties and open up new life prospects.

"True beauty is not just a beautiful appearance, but also good self-presentation, intellectual and creative abilities. I wish success to all the finalists!," said Ayla Mais.

Miss & Mister Azerbaijan 2023 program includes musical program, a defile from the contestants in three rounds, awarding ceremony and an after party.

The national beauty contest Miss & Mister Azerbaijan has been held annually since 1996.

The organizer and founder of the Miss & Mister Azerbaijan 2023 contest is Anelya Ordukhanova.

For tickets and reservations: 0558977183, 055 767 88 37.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az,Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az.

---

