Azerbaijani singer takes London audience's breath away [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijani singer Emin Eminzade has performed his first solo concert in London.

His performance was accompanied by the Berlin Metropolitan Orchestra at the historic The Tabernacle in Notting Hill, Azernews reports.

The concert was sold out, and its program received a vivid and warm response from listeners.

Emin Eminzade actively communicated with the audience and thanked his family and friends for support.

"I would like to thank my family and all my friends for their support. I am really glad that my debut concert has been successfully held England. This concert is a bright moment in my creativity. Now my dream is to perform a solo concert in the homeland of my ancestors, Azerbaijan's Karabakh region," said Eminzade.

During the concert, he took audiences' breath away with songs from his latest music album "Don't Tell My Mother", which includes six new tracks and features mugham music.

The Azerbaijani singer also performed arias from the famous works of the baroque composer George Frideric Handel.

A portion of the ticket sales will go to help the victims of the devastating earthquake in Turkiye.

Emin Eminzade is a laureate of international competitions in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Italy, Spain. The famous Italian singer Robertino Loretti called Emin "Robertino of Azerbaijan" after a concert in Baku. He is the author of most of the compositions that he performs.

Eminzade is a graduate of the Baku Musical Academy and American Musical and Dramatic Academy.

He became the owner of a scholarship to study in the United States under the student exchange program. He then entered the American Musical and Dramatic Academy.

In 2020, the singer entered the British and Irish Modern Music Institute, one of the prestigious universities in London, which he graduated with honors.

