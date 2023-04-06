Mamagama submits newly released song to Eurovision 2023 [VIDEO]

6 April 2023 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Mamagama has released a song called "River" on music platforms.

The music band submitted this song to Eurovision 2023, Azernews reports.

Mamagama was among five finalists of Azerbaijan's national selection for Eurovision 2023.

Some 37 countries will join the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in Liverpool, UK, in May 2023.

Azerbaijan reached the Top 5 in five consecutive contests - 3rd in 2009, 5th in 2010, 1st in 2011, 4th in 2012, and 2nd in 2013.

Noting that, Mamagama includes Safael Mishiev, Bahruz Afandiyev and Allahverdi Gumbatli. The band members are united not only by music, but also by many years of friendship.

In 2022, the music band won the prize at Kenga Magjike Music Competition in Albania in the nomination "New International Artist" and took fourth place in the final list of finalists.

