Turkic Culture & Heritage Foundation releases book on "The Manas Epic and the Turkic Epic Tradition"

The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation has carried out another project, aimed at promoting Turkic culture worldwide.

The foundation has published a book "The Manas Epic and the Turkic Epic Tradition", written by the Manas scholar and prominent poet, Adil Jamil, Azernews reports.

The book was released in the Azerbaijani and Kyrgyz languages.

The work, consisting of three chapters, examines such topical literary issues as Manaschi and Manas scholars in the context of the common Turkic literary and historical heritage, as well as the common motives of the Turkic epic and Manas.

Published by the Parlaq İmzalar publishing house, the book is the first monograph in Azerbaijan devoted to the study of the Manas epic.

The publication of the book was implemented as part of the cooperation of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation with the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Azerbaijan.

The author of the idea of the project and its foreword is President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva.

Speaking on the bilingual publication's role in Turkic history and science, Gunay Afandiyeva stressed that the book is of particular importance in terms of preserving Turkic cultural values and spiritual wealth.

"In modern times, the scientific study of the ancient epics, which are the essence of the language and literature of the Turkic people, gives impetus to the process of self-consciousness of the Turks. From this point of view, I am sure that this book, which is in line with the requirements of today, will have an impact on making readers even more familiar with our ancient national values," she added.

The scientific editor of the book in the Azerbaijani language is Prof. Elmaddin Alibayzada; with Academician Nizami Jafarov as an advisor.

The translator of the publication into the Kyrgyz language is Mukan Asanaliyev, and the scientific editor is Abdyldajan Akhmataliyev. The publication also includes illustrations dedicated to the epic "Manas" made by Theodore Hertsen.

---

