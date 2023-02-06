Russian House in Baku marks National Youth Day [PHOTO]

6 February 2023 13:47 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Russian House in Baku has hosted a gala concert timed to National Youth Day, Azernews reports.

The concert program featured both classic, pop, and jazz music by Azerbaijani, Russian and foreign composers.

Speaking at the event, senior lecturer at Baku Music Academy (BMA), Ph.D. in Art History Alyona Inyakina, who compiled the concert program, praised the country's young talents.

"Azerbaijan has incredibly talented young people. Presidential scholarships have been established in the country in order to support gifted youth. We are very pleased to realize that the Baku Music Academy is among the country's leading universities in terms of the number of presidential scholarships," said Alyona Inyakina.

She also provided insight into the history of National Youth Day, which takes its origin from the First Youth Forum which was held in 1996.

A year later, national leader Heydar Aliyev signed a decree, according to which February 2 was declared the Day of Azerbaijani Youth.

Further, Baku Music Academy concertmaster Ulviya Aliyeva, soloist of the Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra Renata Abubakirova, Baku Music Academy students and graduates, students of the BMA's Studio School and the Bulbul Music School performed in the concert.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz