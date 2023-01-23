Gara Garayev's music to sound at Philharmonic Hall

23 January 2023 14:45 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani State Philharmonic Hall will hold a concert "Gara Garayev-105" on February 6 in honor of the outstanding composer, Azernews reports.

As part of the concert, the State Chamber Orchestra will perform Gara Garayev's music pieces under the baton of Honored Art Worker Elshad Bagirov. Honored Artist Farida Mammadova (soprano) will perform as a concert soloist.

Gara Garayev's music is performed all over the world. He composed his first music piece, a cantata "The Song of the Heart" in 1938 to the poem by Rasul Rza. This composition was performed in Moscow's Bolshoi Theater in the same year. He was only 20 years old at the time.

In 1945, both he and Jovdat Hajiyev wrote the "Motherland" opera, for which, they were awarded a prestigious Stalin Prize.

At the age of 30, Garayev was again awarded this prize for his symphonic poem "Leyli and Majnun", based on the same-titled famous work by Nizami Ganjavi.

In 1952, under the direction of the choreographer P. A. Gusev, Garayev's "Seven Beauties" ballet was staged at the Azerbaijani Theater of Opera and Ballet. Based on Nizami Ganjavi's famous poem, "Seven Beauties", it became the first Azerbaijani ballet and opened a new chapter in the history of classical music in Azerbaijan.

His ballet "Path of Thunder", staged in 1958, was dedicated to racial conflicts in South Africa. In the same year, he wrote the music score for the documentary film "A Story About the Oil Workers of the Caspian Sea", directed by Roman Karmen and set at the offshore Oily Rocks townlet.

The memory of the great composer will always live in the hearts of the Azerbaijani people.

Tickets for the concert can be purchased on the iTicket.az and at the ticket offices in Baku.

