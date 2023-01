3 January 2023 14:47 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev awarded prominent sculptor, artist, and Prof Salhab Mammadov the Honorary Diploma of the president, Azernews reports.

The sculptor has been awarded for long-term fruitful contributions to the development of the Azerbaijani fine arts.

