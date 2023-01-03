Baku Photography House to show Azerbaijani winter landscapes

3 January 2023 11:01 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The Baku Photography House is pleased to announce an exhibition to depict Azerbaijani winter landscapes on January 6-12, Azernews reports.

The unique art project draws attention to the country's nature, increases the interest of young people in landscape photography, and supports talented photographers in this direction.

The idea of the project emerged while visiting landscape exhibitions, which usually depict landscapes during the warm season.

Some eye-catching landscapes are easy to view in summer, which cannot be said about wintertime when without good mountaineering skills it is almost impossible to reach the site.

Thanks to this initiative, now everyone can enjoy the beauty of winter landscapes.

The project curator and author of the exhibition project is Rustam Huseynov.

The exhibition will run until January 12, 2022.

