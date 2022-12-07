Culture Ministry names winners of sculpture competition

7 December 2022 17:34 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Ministry has announced the winners of the sculpture competition held within the Year of Shusha, Azernews reports.

The competition aims to promote Shusha's cultural legacy through sculptural monuments.

Some 47 works were submitted for the competition. Xanlar Ahmadov (Khan Shushinski project) and Zakir Ahmadov (Victory Road) took first place.

The second place went to Zamik Rzayev (Great Return), and Gulara Nabiyeva (Wings of Freedom), while Farid Mammadov (Our time) placed third.

The ministry also distinguished ten sculptors Jalil Garyagdi (Natavan), Namig Huseynov (Memory), Mushfig Heydarov (Khari Bulbul), Mushfig Heydarov (khananda, i.e. mugham singer), a joint project by Ramiz Huseynov, Xanlar Ahmadov (Panahali Khan) and others. The full list of winners is available here.

Founded by Panahali Khan in 1752, the city is replete with historical marvels exuding the epitome of the country's history. Shusha, known as the pearl of Karabakh, is one of the symbols of Azerbaijan's history and culture. The ancient monuments in Shusha offer an insight into the city's history and culture.

Azerbaijan's cultural capital is home to some fascinating sights like Shusha Castle, Bulbul's House-Museum, Yuxari Govhar Aga Mosque, Asagi Govhar Aga Mosque, etc.

Considering its historical and cultural significance, the city of Shusha has been declared the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World in 2023.



