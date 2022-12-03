YARAT presents group exhibition "In a Multiple-Perspective" [PHOTO]

3 December 2022 10:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

YARAT Contemporary Art Space has opened a new group exhibition, titled "In a Multiple-Perspective", Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

The exhibition includes newly commissioned as well as recent works of art by 17 artists: Setenay Alpsoy, Selçuk Artut, Vahap Avşar, Osman Bozkurt, Ipek Duben, Işıl Eğrikavuk and Jozef E. Amado, Nezaket Ekici, Cevdet Erek, Ahmet Rüstem Ekici and Hakan Sorar, Özlem Günyol and Mustafa Kunt, Hakan Gürsoytrak, Ali Kazma, Serhat Kiraz, and Seyhun Topuz.

The founder of the YARAT Contemporary Art Space, famous artist Aida Mahmudova, as well as well-known public and cultural figures, attended the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

Farah Alakbarli, chief curator of the YARAT Contemporary Art Space, stressed that most of the artworks exhibited at the exhibition were created by Turkish artists in Azerbaijan.

"YARAT strategy supports artists not only in our country but also abroad. Our priority is also to support regional artists. Turkey is a brotherly country, very close to us, it was an important step for us to organize a large group exhibition of artworks by Turkish artists. The main idea of ​​the exhibition lies in the fact that different geographical, political, social, and other issues are considered from different angles, visions, and attitudes. An important point of the project is that most of the artworks were created in Azerbaijan. During the visit, the artists were inspired by the landscapes, history, and culture of our country. For example, in the works of art by Nezaket Ekici, representing the performance, or the joint project of Ahmet Rustem Ekici and Hakan Sorar "Theatrum Mundi", one can see parallels associated with Gobustan," said Alakbarli.

The exhibition curator, art historian Firat Arapoglu, noted that the work on the exposition "Multiple-Perspective" lasted about a year and a half.

"In Multiperspective'' is a group exhibition that includes 14 art projects of 17 Turkish artists. The name of the exhibition comes from the fact that the artists consider perspective as a metaphorical, multidimensional system. As you know, various spatial systems of representation are used in art. Throughout their artworks, they highlight various topics, revealing, analyzing them with the help of spatial and perspective vision," said Arapoglu, adding that the projects presented were created in various areas of art - painting, photography, video, installation, sculpture, and performance.

Notably, the exhibition includes art pieces by artists of different generations both old and young. For example, the oldest artist participating in the exhibition is Ipek Duben, who is 81 years old.

Speaking at the official opening, YARAT Contemporary Art Space Chief Curator Farah Alakbarli and exhibition curator Firat Arapoglu said that the exhibition explores material and geographical multi-angle forms that are closely intertwined with human experience.

Then the guests of the event got acquainted with the exhibition.

In a Multiple-Perspective

What does it mean to look vertically at the rapidly urbanizing world today? How can the verticality of the earth be understood? Until recently, the horizontal perspective dominated our world knowledge, so geography was visualized on flat maps. The concept of geopolitics refers to the traditional nation-state organized on maps and globes.

The linear perspective was necessary for formulating modern nation-states and the geographical and geopolitical sciences. Geography and geopolitics explained how states fought for regional power and territory in a horizontal worldview. Such a perspective ignores the three-dimensionality of the world. Whereas there are discussions about this in art, architecture, and geology, a linear perspective still dominates the conversation.

British geographer Doreen Massey wrote in 1994 that "borders do not define places on a map". Instead, "they are moments articulated in social relations and understanding networks". Most of these relationships in our age go through small places. The exhibition "In a Multiple-Perspective" is an excellent example of their interconnected relationships worldwide and their vertically organized relationships to such points. The art project will explore material and geographical multiperspective forms that strongly overlap with the human experience. Vertical and other spatial metaphors work to construct and recreate sociability; the vertical derives directly from the physical experience of social life and actively influences how people perceive and shape the social and political world.

Conceptually, the exhibition suggests that the political, social, and urban struggles of our rapidly urbanizing world can only be understood through such a multidimensional and critical perspective.

The exhibition uses vertical metaphors to describe, experience, and analyze all events, environments, and worlds and problematize how this happens. When we achieve this, it will enable us to “see the world again” by developing our own critical, vertical, and indeed entirely voluminous views of city, politics, life, and geography.

These various aspects and the tensions between them will also be further addressed in an extensive public program of film screenings, panel discussions, and lectures.

The exhibition will last until April 30, 2023.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz