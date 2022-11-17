Georgian ensemble to perform in Baku [PHOTO]

17 November 2022 10:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Georgia's Erisioni ensemble will present a spectacular show in Baku on November 19, Azernews reports.

Founded in 1885, the ensemble has gained the greatest popularity both in Georgia and beyond its borders.

In Baku, the ensemble will please the audience with ancient Georgian dances.

The concert, to be held at the Heydar Aliyev Palace, is co-organized by the Georgian Culture, Sports and Youth Ministry and the Azerbaijani Culture Ministry to mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two states.

Notably, the Erisioni ensemble participated in the Silk Road International Music Festivals held in Azerbaijan in different years.

