Azerbaijani traditional dance on spotlight in Geneva [PHOTO]

15 November 2022 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani traditional dance is in the spotlight at Les Automnales fair in Geneva, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Switzerland Fuad Isgandarov said on Twitter.

"Was proud of amazing performance of Azerbaijan Children Dance Group IRS in the framework of cultural program in Geneva Les Automnales. The group of Azerbaijani young dancers, who live in Switzerland, is led by an active member of Azerbaijani diaspora, Mariya Khan-Khoyskaya Martignoli. Thank you, Mariya khanum," he tweeted.

Les Automnales offers a unique opportunity to discover new products from some 400 retailers.

The fair is hosted by Palexpo, an exhibition and congress center in Le Grand-Saconnex, offering 106.000 m2 of floor space in a single block close to Genève-Aéroport and its train station.

Azerbaijan enjoys a rich cultural heritage which includes a varied collection of folk dances. Traditional dances are among the most prominent cultural heritage of Azerbaijani people that passed through generations.

Some experts account for thousand of types of yalli dance in Azerbaijan including kochari, uchayag, tello, tenzere and galadangalaya.

The traditional group dances of Nakhchivan (kochari, tenzere) have been included in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

