Baku showcases cultural heritages of Lithuanian ethnic minorities [PHOTO]

The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and the Latvian Embassy in Baku hosted a conference and exhibition, entitled "Lithuanian Karaims", Azernews reports.

The conference started with a video screening, which highlighted the history of relations between the foundation and Lithuania.

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva addressed the conference.

In her speech, she touched upon the migration and settlement of a number of Turkic peoples in different countries, due to historical conditions.

She noted that currently there is a restoration and expansion of relations with minorities of Turkic ethnicity.

Gunay Afandiyeva stressed that the integration of the Turkic peoples is given major attention and support by the heads of Turkic states, as well as the Turkic Cooperation Organization.

The president of the foundation noted Lithuania's careful attitude towards the national minorities of Turkic ethnic origin living on its territory- Tatars and Karaims.

"It is no coincidence that it was declared the Year of Lithuanian Tatars in the Republic of Lithuania last year, and the current one is the Year of Lithuanian Karaims. In 2021, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the Foundation and the Republic of Lithuania in order to preserve and further promote the historical and cultural heritage of the Lithuanian Tatars and Karaims. The exhibition on the Lithuanian Tatars was opened at the foundation with the participation of Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, where rare portraits of prominent personalities of the Lithuanian Tatars and historical photos reflecting their traditions were displayed," she said.

Gunay Afandiyeva noted that the Karaims are the smallest ethnic group of Turkic origin living in Lithuania. The Karaim community inhabiting Trakai has preserved its traditions, beliefs, and, most importantly, language for centuries. Their language belongs to the Kipchak group and is one of the languages protected by the UN. Despite the small number of Karaims, they occupy a unique place in the Turkic world and are also an important part of Lithuanian society.

Speaking about the event held by the Foundation as part of the opening of the Year of Lithuanian Karaims.

"The event was made possible thanks to the visit of First Lady of the Republic of Lithuania Diana Nausediene to the foundation. Together with Diana Nausedienė, we talked about the importance of interethnic integration, the contribution of each nation to the World Heritage, as well as the multicultural and tolerant values. And then we got acquainted with an exhibition dedicated to Karaims within the framework of cooperation with the Lithuanian embassy in Azerbaijan. Today we are again organizing a conference, opening an exhibition, and getting together to recognize and present the Karaim heritage. We study the historical and cultural heritage of the Karaims from the depths of centuries, once again look back at their past," said Afandiyeva.

Lithuanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Egidius Navikas praised the foundation's contribution to the promotion and development of dialogue between the Turkic world and peoples representing other cultures.

The ambassador emphasized the importance of joint projects of the foundation with the Lithuanian embassy and expressed great satisfaction with the successful cooperation.

The chairman of the Cultural Association of Karaims of Lithuania, Karina Firkaviciute, made a presentation on the culture and history, the way of the Karaims from the past to the present.

She spoke about the Karaim language, religious beliefs, the number of Karaims, as well as the work that has been done in the direction of preserving the uniqueness of the community and passing it on to future generations.

At the end of the conference, memorable gifts were mutually presented.

The conference was followed by an exhibition reflecting the traditions, lifestyle, and national games of the Karaims.

The exhibition was accompanied by national music and songs performed by Lithuanian Karaim artists Rytas Lingė and Augusta Firkovich.

Officials, ambassadors of the member and observer states of the foundation, as well as other countries, representatives of Lithuanian Karaims, and cultural and public figures highly appreciated the artworks displayed at the exhibition.

