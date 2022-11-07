Fikrat Amirov's timeless music sounds at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris [PHOTO]

7 November 2022 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

Eminent composer Fikrat Amirov is widely regarded as one of the greatest composers in the Azerbaijani history.

The composer left a lasting impact on national music, creating a new genre called symphonic mugham based on classical folk pieces.

In 2022, Fikrat Amirov would have been celebrating his 100th anniversary. After so many years since the death of the legendary composer, his legacy lives on in the form of thousands of music fans and followers.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has celebrated Fikrat Amirov's centenary with a spectacular concert, Azernews reports.

UNESCO Headquarters in Paris gathered dozens of people who were listening to the composer's music with amazement.

Before the concert, Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to UNESCO Elman Abdullayev expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan's Culture Ministry and UNESCO for the organization of the concert.

Elman Abdullayev provided insight into Fikrat Amirov's legacy, his symphonic mughams, operas, ballets, chamber-instrumental works, etc.

He pointed out that mugham art, included in UNESCO's list of intangible cultural heritage, took a special place in the composer's work.

UNESCO's Africa Department and External Relations Assistant Director-General Edouard Matoko touched upon the relations between Azerbaijan and UNESCO.

He stressed that the concert at UNESCO Headquarters reflects the spirit of cultural heritage, dialogue, and cultural diversity.

Edouard Matoko recalled that since 1956, UNESCO has been participating in commemorative events held by member states and associate members.

"Celebrating outstanding personalities contributes to international understanding, rapprochement, and peace between peoples," he said.

Furthermore, People's Artist of the USSR and Azerbaijan, Farhad Badalbayli, Honored Artists Sabina Asadova, Babak Niftaliyev, and young performers Seljan Nasibli, and Orkhan Jalilov stirred the audience with Fikrat Amirov`s timeless music.

The concert featured Azerbaijan-Symphonic Suite, Gulistan-Bayati-Shiraz symphonic mugham, as well as Concerto on Arabian Themes for Piano and Orchestra by Fikrat Amirov and Elmira Nazirova.

The musicians were accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra under the baton of People's Artist Fahraddin Karimov.

UNESCO Headquarters burst into applause after each performance.

The concert program director, Honored Art Worker Ulviya Konul, and the national musicians managed to create a truly fabulous atmosphere.

