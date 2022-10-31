Azerbaijani film shown at Cinema Querfeld Festival [PHOTO]

31 October 2022 12:26 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Ilgar Najaf's film Pomegranate Orchard has been demonstrated at the 16th Cinema Querfeld Festival in Switzerland, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

Especially for the festival, the Association of Friends of Azerbaijan made the film with German subtitles for screening in the city of Base. The association has been participating in this festival every year since 2014.

During the film presentation, well-known dancer Maria Khan Khoyskaya, who lives in Switzerland, performed the Azerbaijani folk song Sari galin, accompanied by Swiss musician Yvette Baum.

Samples of Azerbaijan's national cuisine were also demonstrated within the framework of the event.

Pomegranate Orchard is a joint production film of the AzerbaijanFilm studio and Buta Film company, shot by Ilgar Najaf in 2016 by order of the Ministry of Culture.

The film tells about an old man who lives along with his grandson and daughter-in-law in a dilapidated house amidst a huge pomegranate garden. The sudden comeback of his wayward son changes the gentle rhythm of their peaceful existence. Forgotten bitter memories come back and even more, new challenges are in store for them.

The world premiere of the film was held during the East of the West competition of the Czech Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

Notably, the film was also included in the long list of applicants for the Oscar 2017 nomination for Best film in a foreign language.

Scriptwriters are Asif Rustamov, Ilgar Najaf, and Roelof Jan Minneboo (the Netherlands). Operator- director is Aykhan Salar (Germany), animation director - Rafig Nasirov, executive producer - Akif Aliyev, and producer - Mushfig Hatamov.

The cast includes Gurban Ismayilov, Anar Hasanov, Samimi Farhadov and Hasan Agayev.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz