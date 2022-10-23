Swedish director's films to be screened in Baku

23 October 2022 12:37 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Filmmakers Union will screen films by Swedish film and theater director Ingmar Bergman, Azernews reports.

The project "Face to face with Bergman" is jointly organized by the Filmmakers Union and the embassy of Sweden in Azerbaijan.

Ingmar Bergman entered the history of cinema with his unique style. In his films, Bergman managed to reach the depths of human psychology, thereby expanding the boundaries of film language.

In almost all of his films, he highlighted the problems of the relationship between man and the creator, rigidly translating serious spiritual themes into the language of cinema

His works gave the world cinema such brilliant actors as Bibi Andersson, Ingrid Thulin, Liv Ullman, Max von Sydow, and Erlanda Josefson. Thanks to the unique imaginative solutions made together with cameraman Sven Nykvist, the filmmaker created a treasure of world cinema.

Bergman directed more than 60 films and documentaries for cinematic release and for television screenings, most of which he also wrote.

His theatrical career continued in parallel and included periods as the Leading Director of the Royal Dramatic Theatre in Stockholm and of the Residenztheater in Munich.

Ingmar Bergman directed more than 170 plays. Among his company of actors were Harriet Andersson, Bibi Andersson, Liv Ullmann, Gunnar Björnstrand, Erland Josephson, Ingrid Thulin, and Max von Sydow.

The brightest films of Ingmar Bergman's creativity have been selected for the screening, which can be watched on November 1, 8, 15, and 22 at 1900 at CinemaPlus Azerbaijan in the original language with subtitles in Azerbaijani and English.

Bergman's films like Cries and Whispers, The Seventh Seal, Fanny, and Alexander and Persona will be screened as part of the project.

The films will be moderated by Nadir Badalov, a member of the Board of the Azerbaijan Filmmakers Union as well as art and film critic Sevda Sultanova.

