Giacomo Puccini's "Tosca" astonishes opera lovers [PHOTO]

By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater continues to please the Baku audience with world-famous operas.

Giacomo Puccini's opera La Boheme has been staged at the theater, Azernews reports.

Tosca is an opera in three acts by Giacomo Puccini to an Italian libretto by Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa. It was first premiered at the Teatro Costanzi in Rome on January 14, 1900.

The opera contains some of Puccini's best-known lyrical arias.

Being one of the best works of opera classics, Tosca is still very popular and is in the repertoire of the opera house. In Baku, the production was received with great interest.

For the role of Tosca, the theater management invited the leading soloist of the National Opera of Ukraine, the Honored Artist of Ukraine, and laureate of international vocal competitions Victoria Chenskaya. Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Azar Rza performed the role of Cavaradossi, and People's Artist Avaz Abdulla played the part of Scarpia.

People's Artist of Azerbaijan Ali Asgarov, Honored Artists Jahangir Gurbanov, Tural Agasiyev, soloists Mahir Taghizada, Rza Xosrovzada, and others also performed on the stage.

The opera was conducted by the principal conductor of the theatre, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Ayyub Guliyev.

The audience did not let the soloists and conductor leave the stage for a long time, rewarding them with thunderous applause.

