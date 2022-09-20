Azerbaijan to take steps to accelerate development of creative industry - deputy minister

20 September 2022 15:42 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan pays great attention to the development of the entrepreneurial activity, Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Sahib Mammadov said this during a panel session on the topic 'Strengthening the culture economy', Trend reports.

He noted that the ministry supports entrepreneurs in all areas.

"Main tools for stimulating entrepreneurship is the mechanism of state support, this includes preferential loans, incentives. Azerbaijan also has a number of agents that provide the necessary support for the local business," Mammadov stated.

He stressed that as part of the development strategy of Azerbaijan until 2026 a number of mechanisms have been developed to stimulate the growth of the country's economy.

"This strategy covers almost all sectors of entrepreneurial activity in Azerbaijan. The country is interested in the development of the creative industry and appropriate steps will be taken to help accelerate its development," Mammadov added.

