AzerbaijanFilm to arrange dazzling celebrations to mark own centenary [PHOTO]

21 September 2022 00:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

AzerbaijanFilm studio has a rich history spanning almost a hundred years.

The film studio enriched the Azerbaijani film industry with a number of cinematic masterpieces.

The film studio was established in 1920 as a photo-cinema department at the Azerbaijani SSR People's Commissariat, and in 1923 was renamed after the Azerbaijani Photo-Cinema Office (AFKI).

Throughout the time, the film studio went through several name changes, including Azdovlatkino (1926-1930), Azkino (1930-1933), Azfilm (1933), Azdovlatkinosanaye (1934), Azarfilm (1935-1940), and Baku Cinema Studio (1941-1959), before adopting its present name in 1960.

In 2023, AzerbaijanFilm studio turns 100 years. The film studio plans to hold various events throughout the year as part of the celebration.

A detailed discussion of the action plan for 2022-2023 has been discussed with the relevant film structures and filmmakers.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Filmmakers Union, People's Artist Shafiga Mammadova, Secretary of the Filmmakers Union Ali Isa Jabbarov, director of the Azerbaijan Guild of Professional Film Directors Shahira Tajaddin, chairman of the Guild of Producers Nariman Mammadov, director of the State Film Fund, Honored Art Worker Jamil Guliyev and director of Nizami Cinema Leyli Mirzoyeva took part in the meeting.

At the meeting, the leaders of the organizations made appropriate proposals and decided to establish an organizing committee to implement the action plan.

Among the projects included in the action plan are film promotion, publications, broadcasts, competitions, conferences, panel discussions, and other activities.

It is also planned to hold the Azerbaijanfilm-100 Cinema Week across the country.

Film screenings, meetings with filmmakers, organization of exhibitions are planned as part of the event.

Along with this, it is planned to organize exhibitions AzerbaijanFilm-100: posters, AzerbaijanFilm-100: behind the scenes, AzerbaijanFilm-100: perfection in details as well as master classes on film directing, screenwriting, etc.

AzerbaijanFilm studio has already launched a new logo and website. The new logo expresses the identity of the company and represents the golden ratio, a term used to describe how elements within an art piece can be placed in the most aesthetically pleasing way.

The website includes a wide film library, where it is possible to get information about the films and watch them. The English version of the site is being worked on.

The celebration truly promises to be spectacular and will be held throughout next year.

