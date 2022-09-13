OperaFirst Day of Azerbaijan kicks off in Astrakhan [PHOTO]

13 September 2022 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

OperaFirst International Caspian Classical Music Festival has started in Astrakhan, Russia, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

The music festival brings together soloists from Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan.

The festival program includes the Days of the Caspian countries, where the guests can dive into the different cultures.

The Day of Azerbaijan became one of the most memorable events for the festival visitors.

Chairman of the Azerbaijani Composers' Union, holder of UNESCO Artist of the World title, People's Artist Frangiz Alizada took part in the event.

Saida Tahizada (piano), Rena Rahimova (viola), Umida Abbasova (violin), and Nazrin Asanli (violin), Emin Huseynov (violin), Orxan Huseynov (cello) captivated the audience with works by Azerbaijani composers.

Music pieces by Gara Garayev, Fikrat Amirov, Oktay Zulfugarov, and Frangiz Alizada were warmly welcomed by the listeners.

The festival's final concert will take place on September 11 at the Cathedral Square of the Astrakhan Kremlin, where Azerbaijani opera singer Azar Zada will share the same stage with other opera stars.

