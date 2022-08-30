Heydar Aliyev Center delights Baku residents with a variety of entertainment [PHOTO/VIDEO]

30 August 2022 14:44 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The Heydar Aliyev Center continues to delight Baku residents with a variety of entertainment.

Stunning open-air concerts, sports competitions and dance evenings are being organized by the center on weekends, Azernews reports.

These events are aimed at effective and interesting leisure activities for Baku residents and the city's guests and focus on the development of talents and skills of children. The entrance to the events is free.

Designed by architect Zaha Hadid, the center fascinates everyone with its unique architecture.

The construction of the center's facility was launched in 2007 and completed on May 10, 2012, to celebrate the 89th anniversary of Azerbaijani National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

For a short time, Heydar Aliyev Center has grown into a signature landmark of modern Baku.

Not a single straight line was used in the center's design. Nearly 12,027 pieces of special panels were used on its roof.

The Heydar Aliyev Center successfully holds exhibitions, gala concerts, and other events to promote Azerbaijan's culture and to expand ties between countries and nations through its projects.

In 2019, The Times listed the Heydar Aliyev Center among the best architecture of the past decade.

"Built on the site of a former Soviet munitions factory, the center's architecture embodies an enlightened philosophical framework. Its fluid forms promise to open and engage Azerbaijan’s culture with an act of attraction rather than imposition," the message said.

Named "Design of the Year" by London's Design Museum, the center was cited as "a masterwork of invention and execution".