Icharishahar (Down Town) represented at ICOM conference in Prague [PHOTO]

The Icharishahar State Historical-Architectural Reserve has joined the 26th General Conference of the International Council of Museums (ICOM), Azernews reports, citing the agency.

Director of the Icherisheher Museum Center, Honored Cultural Worker Amina Malikova, and the head of Gala State Historical and Ethnographic Reserve Department Turan Hasanova attended the conference.

At the ICOM conference, Amina Malikova made a presentation on "The Ritual Power of Clothing".

In her report "Gurama-Azerbaijani Folk Applied Art", she spoke about the art of gurama, known as Azerbaijan's traditional patchwork.

For many decades, gurama has widely spread in Azerbaijan. The patchwork was very common until the beginning of the 20th century.

Now simple and original geometric patterns are replaced by more complex combinations of colors and shapes.

Work on the revival of Azerbaijan's ancient gurama art is underway in Azerbaijan.

Amina Malikova informed conference participants about projects and initiatives launched to promote gurama art including Gurama Center established in 2010 and National Gourama Festival held this year for the first time in Azerbaijan from July 7 to August 7.

Large patchwork was presented as part of the festival. Four and a half meters wide and 25 meters long gurama left everyone astonished. The presentation took place outside the Maiden's Tower.

A giant patchwork was created in Icherisheher and Gala State Historical and Ethnographic Reserve.

A number of events were successfully held within the festival, including a scientific and practical conference, an exhibition of arts and crafts and a fair and sale, master classes, art therapy, book presentation, etc.

The Carpet Museum director and chair of ICOM Azerbaijan National Committee Shirin Malikova also took part in the 26th General Conference of the International Council of Museums (ICOM).

Shirin Malikova presented a triennial report on ICOM Azerbaijan National Committee activities and provided insight into innovations implemented in 2019-2021, including virtual museum tours and online activities of the country's museums during the quarantine mode from 2020 to 2021.

She also spoke about the "Inclusive museum" project, initiated by the National Carpet Museum, and awareness-raising campaigns launched during the Second Karabakh War.

The 26th ICOM General Conference will run until August 28.

