National fashion designer to attend Venice Film Festival's parade

Famed fashion designer Honored Art Worker Faxriya Xalafova will attend the parade of stars of the 79th Venice Film Festival, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

The Venice International Film Festival is the world's oldest film festival.

Since 1932, the film festival has been part of the Venice Biennale, one of the world's oldest exhibitions of art, created by the Venice City Council in 1893.

The festival is held in late August or early September on the island of the Lido in the Venice Lagoon. Film screenings take place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on the Lungomare Marconi.

The festival continues to be one of the world's most popular and fastest-growing events.

The 79th annual Venice International Film Festival will be held from August 31 to September 10.

Earlier, Faxriya Xalafova has presented a new collection "Bella Rosa" (Beautiful Rose) at the Azerbaijan Fashion Week 2022.

Honored Art Worker, Associate Professor of the State University of Culture and Arts created her unique collection in collaboration with the famous Italian jewelry brand Spoleto Gioielli.

Sophisticated dress inspired by Azerbaijani poetess Agha Beyim Aga, a daughter of the second khan of Karabakh Ibrahim Khalil khan, instantly won the hearts of fashionistas in the 11th season of the fashion week.

The outfit reflected the silhouette, ornaments, and fabrics common for Karabakh women's clothes. The image was complemented by a gorgeous silk scarf kelagayi.

For the first time, Faxriya Xalafova designed a Kharibulbul print for a silk dress. The beautiful gown was shown at the end of the defile.

