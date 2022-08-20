AzerbaijanFilm shoots film about the Mehmandarovs dynasty [PHOTO]

20 August 2022 10:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

AzerbaijanFilm has shot a feature documentary The Mehmandarovs, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

The film consists of seven parts, each of which has separate titles.

Filming took place in the pavilion of the film studio and in the city of Shusha.

During the filming, representatives of the Mehmandarovs dynasty visited the Mehmandarovs' house in the city of Shusha.

The Mehmandarovs feature documentary was shot by the order of the Culture Ministry. The film will be presented to a wide audience by the end of this year.

The film tells about Mustafa Mehmandarov, one of the brightest representatives of the dynasty.

The director of the feature documentary about the Mehmandarovs dynasty is Honored Art Worker Yaver Rzayev with scriptwriters - research scientist Vasif Guliyev and Yaver Rzayev.

