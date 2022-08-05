National musicians to perform at OperaFirst international festival

5 August 2022 14:31 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani musicians will perform at the International Caspian Classical Music Festival OperaFirst to be held in Astrakhan, Russia, on September 2-11, Azernews reports.

Soloists from Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan will perform at the festival as part of the national project Culture.

The festival program will continue with the Days of the Caspian countries, where guests will be able to get acquainted with the culture of each state.

The Day of Azerbaijan is scheduled for September 9. The concert will feature works by Gara Garayev, Fikrat Amirov, Oktay Zulfugarov, and Frangiz Alizade

The works of Azerbaijani composers will be performed by Saida Taghizade (piano), Rena Rahimova (viola), Umida Abbasova (violin), and Nazrin Asanli (violin), Emin Huseynov (violin), Orkhan Huseynov (cello).

The festival's program also includes concerts dedicated to Turkmenistan (Sept.7), Iran (Sept.8) and Kazakhstan (Sept.10).

The final concert will take place on September 11 at the Cathedral Square of the Astrakhan Kremlin, where Azerbaijani opera singer Azar Zada will share the same stage with other opera stars.

