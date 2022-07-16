Dutch composer's pieces of music to sound in Baku

16 July 2022 11:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra will give a concert at the International Mugham Center on July 22, Azernews reports, citing the Mugham Center.

The concert "Spring and Summer" will feature the works of the laureates of the "Call for music scores" competition.

In addition, Louis Andriessen's Workers Union will sound for the first time in Azerbaijan.

Workers Union (1975) is a composition intended for any loud-sounding group of instruments; Andriessen did not want to handicap orchestras by providing a list of instruments.

It is a melodically indeterminate piece; this means there is no key and no defined melody.

The piece is very strict rhythmically, with only a guide to lower or raise pitches.

The concert starts at 1900 hours and admission is free.

Since 2016, the Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra has been actively participating in both local and international festivals,

Founded in 2016, the Cadenza Orchestra aims at preserving the traditions of modern musical performance in Azerbaijan and developing the traditions of modern musical ensembles created in the country.

The artistic director of the orchestra is composer Turkar Gasimzada.

Since its foundation, the Cadenza chamber orchestra has successfully performed at republican and international festivals.

In March, renowned flutist Avital Cohen (Switzerland-Israel) shared the same stage with the orchestra.

Together with the flutist, Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra created an unforgettable atmosphere.

They brilliantly performed music pieces by Karlheinz Stockhausen, Antonio Vivaldi, Heinz Holliger, Arif Melikov, as well as the artistic director of the Cadenza orchestra, talented composer Turkar Gasimzada.

The Cadenza Chamber Orchestra also performed a spectacular concert that featured music pieces by Azerbaijani and Japanese composers.

At the same time, the orchestra has recently delighted the audience with classical masterpieces.

The music enthusiasts had a chance to experience music pieces by such prominent composers as Fikrat Amirov, Antonio Vivaldi, Gabriel Faure, Johann Bach, Ernest Bloch, Reinhold Gliere, Georg Pelecis, Arvo Part, George Gershwin, etc. Some music works were sounded for the first time.

