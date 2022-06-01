Carpet Museum represented at meeting in Bursa [PHOTO]

1 June 2022 15:14 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The National Carpet Museum has been represented at a meeting on the Intangible Cultural Heritage of the Museums of the Turkic World.

The large-scale event took place in the city of Bursa, the 2022 Cultural Capital of the Turkic World, Azernews reports.

Director of the Carpet Museum Dr. Shirin Malikova took part in the meeting which is held annually in different countries to foster mutual exchange of information and experience and open up new cooperation opportunities.

Dr. Malikova delivered a presentation "Revival and Promotion of the Carpet Weaving Art, the Cultural Heritage of the Turkic World at the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum".

In her speech, Shirin Malikova noted that this large-scale event provided a great opportunity for the Turkic people to get acquainted with each other's histories, culture, and traditions, establish new cooperation and plan joint projects.

The Carpet Museum director informed the participants in the meeting that the next gathering of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) will be held in Shusha, the 2023 Cultural Capital of the Turkic World.

The museum experts and directors from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Serbia, Macedonia, Hungary, Afghanistan, Iraq, Tuva, and Tatarstan.

In their remarks, they stressed the importance of the high-level event, co-organized by the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Turkish National Committee for UNESCO, and the International Organization of Turkic Culture and hosted by the Bursa Metropolitan Municipality.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum never ceases to amaze the audience with its beautiful architecture.

Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, it is beautiful inside and out. The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet.

The Carpet Museum stores over 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

The museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences, and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received the national status for its significant contribution to the popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with beautiful pile carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th-century Guba carpet Ugakh was donated to the Carpet Museum, while the Karabakh carpet Chalabi enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

The Carpet Museum also focuses on cooperation with world-leading museum organizations.

Moreover, the Carpet Museum won Travelers' Choice Awards for the fourth time in a row.

