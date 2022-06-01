Heydar Aliyev Center to host Children's Festival

1 June 2022 12:41 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The Heydar Aliyev Center is pleased to announce the Children's Festival on June 1.

The festival, timed to International Children's Day, will take place in the park of Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku from 15:00 to 18:00 (GMT+4), Azernews reports.

The large-scale event is organized with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Education, the Narimanov District Executive Authorities, and the Regional Development Public Association.

The festival is aimed not only to create a holiday mood among children, but also to draw the attention of society to such matters as ensuring a happy and healthy childhood, educating children, and forming them as worthy citizens.

Children from orphanages and students from boarding schools will also take part in the festival.

Various entertainment and educational programs will be held as part of the celebration.

Each child will be able to choose entertainment according to their interests, spend their leisure time effectively, and demonstrate their talents

The territory of the park will be divided in accordance with themes and types of entertainment.

Thus, mini-tournaments, competitions, and interactive games will be organized for sports fans. Moreover, the children have a chance to take part in chess competitions and meet with Olympic champions.

Interesting facts about space and planets will be provided at the site reserved for the Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory.

Children who are interested in high technology will be able to get acquainted with the process of creating drones in interactive classes.

At the archaeological platform, those interested in this area will have the opportunity to conduct excavations and discover various models of archaeological finds. Children will also be able to visit a mini-farm here.

Within the framework of the festival, the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation will organize training for children on the traffic rules.

Besides, the children will be able to visit an art zone, a corner of bibliophiles, dances, competitions on boats, concert programs, and other entertainments. Various gifts will be given to the winners and participants of the contests.

Entrance to the festival is free.

