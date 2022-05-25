Cadenza Orchestra shines at Mugham Center [PHOTO/VIDEO]

25 May 2022 17:34 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra has performed a concert at the International Mugham Center.

The concert was held within the "Memory" program dedicated to Azerbaijan's Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The Cadenza Orchestra thrilled the audience with the works by Asaf Zeynalli, Ertogrul Javid, Khayyam Mirzazada, Javanshir Guliyev, and Said Gani.

Ertogrol Javid's piano compositions were performed by the orchestra for the first time at the initiative of the composer Turkar Gasimzade.

Notably, Ertogrul Javid (1919-1943) was the son of a prominent poet and playwright Huseyn Javid. He was a well-known artist, poet, and composer.

His teacher, the founder of Azerbaijani classical music Uzeyir Hajibayli, considered Ertogrul one of his best and most talented students. During his lifetime, Ertogrol Javid created 9 variations, a poem for violin and piano, 3 preludes, one sonata as well as two children's miniatures, "Nakhchivan Landscapes", and portraits of Shakespeare, Beethoven, etc.

Together with the prominent national singer Bulbul, he participated in expeditions to collect folklore in regions. He translated more than 200 folk songs into notes, recorded dastans and legends from the words of Azerbaijani ashugs, and based on them he created a number of works.

