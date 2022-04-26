By Laman Ismayilova

World-famous musician Mark Eliyahu will give a concert at the Heydar Aliyev Palace on June 19 as part of his "About Love" tour.

"Let It Go" was a special show that combined antique instruments such as kamancha and tar, as well as modern arrangements and electronics. At the concert, the musician brilliantly performed all his famous compositions, as well as several new ones written especially for the evening.

The Israeli musician performed a duet with a soloist of Azerbaijan State Television, a mugham singer and honored artist Beyimkhanim Veliyeva. They presented a song "Do You Remember" written on the lyrics of one of the most popular poems of the Turkic-speaking world, "Counting Stars" by Mohammad-Hossein Shahriyar.

The virtuoso musician created a truly memorable atmosphere at the concert. His magnificent performance immersed the listeners in the wonderful world of music.

"All members of my family are musicians. My father, Peretz Eliyahu was a tar player, while my grandfather was a kamancha player, and all these instruments have been a part of my life since I was born. From 4 years old I studied violin, and when I was 16 years old, I left home and went on a world tour in search of myself and my music," the musician said.

His real ascent in music began when he heard the performance of a prominent Azerbaijani kamancha player Habil Aliyev. At the age of 16, he was inspired by Aliyev's performance and moved to Baku to learn playing kamancha under guidance of Adalat Vazirov.

"Since then I have decided for myself that I will link my fate with this amazing and sensual instrument and Azerbaijani art. I found what I was looking for and decided to come to Baku. For two years I lived there and learned to play kamancha with an outstanding master, Adalat Vazirov. He treated me like a son and I learned all the greatness and beauty of Azerbaijani traditions," he once said.

In Baku, Mark met with Habil Aliyev, who even presented his kamancha to the young talent.

"It was an unforgettable moment that I will remember all my life - I was in the seventh heaven. Just imagine that such a great master gives his musical instrument to me, then young and unknown! This was the best gift in my life!" said Eliyahu.

"Azerbaijani mugham is a great music of the heart and soul, something outside of this world and very close to you at the same time. All thoughts and philosophy can be transmitted only through music, and not everyone is able to fit all the greatness and richness of mugham," he said.

