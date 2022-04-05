By Laman Ismayilova

Known for their beauty and strength, Karabakh horses will be put up for auction for the first time.

The auction will take place in the Gobustan Demonstration Cattle Breeding Complex at Agroservice OJSC on April 15.

Both local and foreign farm owners and entrepreneurs are invited to take part in the auction.

The Agriculture Ministry reports that Karabakh horses to be sold at the auction will be insured as well.

The Karabakh horse is considered one of the rare species in the world and the oldest in Asia and the Caucasus.

They are slim, with attractive faces and are kind and gentle by nature. Despite their delicate appearance they are known for their stamina and they have been very successful racers. Their suppleness also made them the ideal mount for traditional games like Chovgan and Sur-papa.

Chovqan, a traditional horse-riding game played on Karabakh horses, is inscribed on UNESCO List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Back in 1956, Queen Elizabeth II was presented with the Karabakh horse Zaman, who for the first time represented the ancient horse-breeding culture of Azerbaijan in Great Britain.

This stunning horse breed has a small, well-defined head, a straight profile with a broad forehead, and large nostrils. The neck is set high, average in length, muscular and elegant.

The color of the Karabakh breed can be red, buckthorn, brown, bay, gray or golden-red, which is also called the golden glow.

