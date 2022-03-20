By Laman Ismayilova

Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Friendship Society has awarded Azerbaijan's scientists and cultural figures for their services in strengthening partnership and humanitarian ties.

The decision was announced by the executive director of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Uzbekistan by Erkin Nuriddinov.

Director of the National Museum of Azerbaijan Literature,academician, MP Rafael Huseynov, director of the Institute of Manuscripts, academician Teymur Karimli, doctor of philological sciences, professor Elman Guliyev, poet, translator Sayman Aruz, head of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, poet Farid Huseyn, chairman of theWriters' Union Youth Council Fuad Jafarli, People's Artist Gulyanag Mammadova, Honored Artist Sahib Pashazade were awarded and literary figures

Notably, Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Friendship Society successfully cooperates with the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Uzbekistan.

The Society carries out numerous events in this direction every year.

---

