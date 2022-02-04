By Laman Ismayilova

The International Mugham Center will host another concert as part of the program "Evenings of Mugham music" on February 17.

Mugham singers Miralam Miralamov, Mammad Najafov and Nisbet Sadraeva, who will perform the mugham "Rast". Khanende will perform at the concert.

They will be accompanied by Honored Artist Tarana Aliyeva (ganun), Rovshan Gurbanov (tar), Jeyhun Muradov (kamancha), Amil Mustafayev (nagara) and Vasif Yusible (oud).

The program "Evenings of Mugham music" has been presented to the audience since 2017. The main goal of the project to promote Azerbaijani mugham music.

Over this year, the mughams"Rast", "Shur", "Zabul-Segah", "Chakhargah", "Bayaty-Shiraz", "Humayun", "Shushtar", "Shahnaz", "Orta" mughams will be performed on the stage of the International Mugham Center.

Along with this project, the Center holds a number of projects covering various genres of music "Evenings of ashug music", "Evenings of vocal music" and others.

The Center also successfully expanding international partnership.

International Mugham Center and the Hungarian Cultural Heritage have recently signed a memorandum on cultural cooperation.

The memorandum will contribute to the expansion of cultural ties between the countries and the promotion of mugham art and Azerbaijani music.

The director of the Mugham Center Murad Huseynov also met with the head of the Uzbek National Center of Makom Art Saibjan Begmatov to discuss the partnership in various areas.

The sides agreed on a cultural partnership with the Uzbek National Center of Makom.

The heads of cultural institutions discussed promising areas of interaction, including in the promotion of national music, in the mutual study and research of the mugham and the art of makom, known as the Uzbek professional music of oral folk traditions.

An agreement was reached on the exchange of experience between researchers of the two countries.

