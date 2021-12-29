By Laman Ismayilova

"Karabakh in patterns" project has been presented at Nizami Cinema Center.

The project, implemented by the Network of Azerbaijani Journalists Public Association, the Culture Ministry, Azerkhalcha OJSC and Tamiz Shahar is timed to the 44-day Patriotic War.

The presentation was timed to the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day (December 31).

A 35-minute documentary film "Karabakh in patterns" was also screened as part of the event.

In the film, the author of the idea and project manager of the Network of Azerbaijani Journalists Orkhan Jabbarli, spoke about the implementation of the project.

The documentary features shots from various cities, statements of the project participants and citizens who took part in the carpet creation.

The project "Karabakh in patterns" united thousands of Azerbaijani citizens, representatives of various peoples and religions, martyrs and ghazi families of the 44-day Patriotic War.

The project has turned into a symbol of hard work, unity and equality, multiculturalism and tolerance of all Azerbaijani citizens.

Everyone could make a loop on Karabakh`s Chalabi carpet.

The film was created by the project coordinators Ayaz Mirzoev and Khatuna Abdullayeva, stage director-Emil Babayev, director Bahruz Gadirov, cameramen - Boyukaga Naghiyev, Vugar V.Sh, Ilkin Mehdiyev, Zaur Sultan, graphic designer-Abbas Eyvazov, editor-Arzum Nurushzadeh and producer Anar Shushali.

The project started on September 27 at the Azerkhalcha exhibition center in Icharishahar. It is symbolic that the first loops on the carpet were made by Azerkhalch employees, the Patriotic Warveterans and combat medal holders Nijat Guliyev and Mammad Zulfaliyev.

Notably, Trend News Agency's correspondent Vugar Imanov also made a loop on the carpet.

In a special car, the created carpet has traveled across the country completing its route in Shusha, known as Azerbaijan's culture, where work was completed on the eve of Victory Day - November 8.

After the presentation of the film, the creative team of the film and the project participants were invited to the stage.

In their remarks, Azerkhalcha Chairman of the Board Emin Mammadov, author of the idea and project manager of Network of Azerbaijani Journalists Orkhan Jabbarli, project coordinator, Chairman of the Network of Azerbaijani Journalists Ayaz Mirzoyev, head of the staff of the Ministry of Culture Vasif Eyvazzadeh stressed that the determination, will and unity of the Azerbaijani people, economic power, a modern and valiant Azerbaijani Army led by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev resulted in the Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Karabakh War.

The central place of the "Karabakh in a carpet pattern" is decorated with the Kharibulbul flower, which is inextricably linked with Shusha and Karabakh.

The flower is a symbol of love and peace, a real talisman of Azerbaijan, a national symbol of Victory in the 44-day Patriotic War.

The carpet itself, woven from various colored threads and presented in colorful patterns, embodies all the diversity and unity of Azerbaijan.

The project was also attended by the chairman of the board of Tamiz Shahar OJSC Etibar Abbasov, director of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum Shirin Malikova, production director of Azerkhalcha OJSC Alisafa Nuriyev, creative director of Azerkhalcha OJSC Asmar Abdullayeva, chief designer of Azerkhalcha OJSC, sketch artist of the project Neva Aghalieva.

In conclusion, the carpet was cut with the participation of the families of martyrs - the mother of Major General Polad Hashimov Samaya khanum, spouse of colonel-lieutenant Raguf Orujov Sevinj khanum and spouse of Denis Pronin Aynur khanum. The carpet was donated to the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum.

Notably, Chalabi carpet is one of the brightest and most distinctive in the Karabakh group of carpets in Azerbaijan. One of the earliest Chalabi carpets dates from the late 17th - early 18th centuries, being woven during the reign of the Safavid dynasty.

Chalabi carpet is a woolen pile rug with a symmetrical knot and two weft threads.

The overwhelming majority of Chalabi carpets had a red background, the designs of the border are characterized by a variety of options. The beams of the central medallion have a white background color, while the cruciform motif of the central medallion is usually green.

The transformation of the carpet's medallion over a long period testifies to the artistic and symbolic evolution of the carpet motifs.

In the early versions of the medallion design, preference was given to plant motifs, then geometric, abstract and symbolic motifs as well as ornaments such as a sunflower flower, a radiant sun, crystal, diamond, etc., where the color scheme resembles a flash of bright light.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz