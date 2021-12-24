By Laman Ismayilova

The Russian Information and Cultural Center has awarded public and cultural figures.The awarding ceremony took place at Landmark Club in Baku.

The head of the Russian House in Baku Irek Zinnurov awarded representatives of youth organizations, including Association of Russian Youth of Azerbaijan, Davam Youth Movement, Yashlek Tatar Youth Center, and the Baku Music Academy with awards in gratitude for the joint work done for last year.

Representatives of youth, various organizations, diplomatic corps, cultural and public figures, including participants in the "New Generation" program of different years attended the event.

The awarding ceremony was followed by a gala concert and a colorful dance show performed by "Meridian" group.

The Russian Information and Cultural Center (Rossotrudnichestvo) has been operating in Baku since March 2009.

The Cultural Center focuses on promotion of cultural, educational and scientific ties between Azerbaijan and Russia.

Training and Methodological Center for the Russian language; the electronic reading room of the Boris Yeltsin Presidential Library; Information and Educational Center "Russian Museum: Virtual Branch"; Center for Innovative Cooperation; Information and Advisory Center are operating under the Russian Cultural Center in Baku.

The Cultural Center is a venue of numerous cultural events like concerts and exhibitions.

---

