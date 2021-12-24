By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Book Center has displayed drawings by young talents within Art Fest Nizami.

The festival encourages talented people to participate in various joint projects. It also focuses on raising awareness of the young generation about the poet's literary heritage.

Art Fest Nizami is being held at the initiative of the head of the Arts Council Azerbaijan, artist and art critic Dadash Mammadov within the Year of Nizami Ganjavi in Azerbaijan. The festival is curated by director of the Art School, Sona Guliyeva.

Speaking about Art Fest Nizami, the head of Arts Council Azerbaijan Dadash Mammadov noted that the project features workshops for photographers and artists, exhibitions, screenings of animated films and other events dedicated to the work of Nizami Ganjavi.

The exhibition displays works by the students of the Art School under the Arts Council Azerbaijan and the Children Art School No. 6.

In her speech, the head of the Art School Sona Guliyeva touched upon the art project "Seven Beauties".

The project features photographs inspired by Nizami's characters from his poem.

Notablu, Sona Guliyeva also took part in the project, where she embodied the image of an Indian beauty.

Furthermore, Sona Guliyeva dedicated to organize an exhibition of children's works dedicated to the poet.

The exhibition featured 22 of the 12-13 years old artists, including 9 works of Art School students and 13 paintings by Children's Art School No. 6.

"Children created works of art with great enthusiasm. I think that the exhibition not only contributes to the development of their creative abilities, but also contributes to the expansion of knowledge about Nizami Ganjavi's legacy," said Guliyeva.

The exhibition was followed by a concert of Simurg Music Festival's participants.

Recall that the author and director of the festival is the laureate of prestigious international competitions, pianist Saida Taghizade.

In conclusion, all participants were awarded diplomas and gifts.

---

