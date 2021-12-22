By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani actress, Leyla Badirbeyli is considered one of the brightest representatives of theatrical art in Azerbaijan.

She left a bright mark on the history of Azerbaijani art, remaining an inspiration for young artists even now.

Her 100th anniversary has been solemnly marked at the State Academic National Drama Theater.

The celebration was organized in accordance with the order of the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

First Deputy Minister of Culture Elnur Aliyev addressed the event.

In his remarks, Elnur Aliyev noted Leyla Badirbeyli's contribution to the country's theater art.

Through her life, the actress successfully represented the country's theatrical art.

The actress was remembered for her vivid roles in the cinema.

She appeared in such films as "Fatali Khan", "Meeting", "Her Big Heart", "Koroghlu", "Indomitable Kura", "Sevil", "Darvish Explodes Paris "and many others.

The artistic part of the evening began with a scene from the film "The Cloth Peddler", where Leyla Badirbeyli played the role of Gulchohra.

Further, the audience enjoyed musical numbers and choreographic performances dedicated to the actress.

The famous actors performed excerpts from the theater productions in which she was engaged.

Fragments from films with participation of Leyla Badirbeyli were shown on the screen. Notably, the event was directed by People's Artist Vagif Asadov.

The guests also viewed a photo exhibition in the foyer of the theater.

The exhibition reflected the creative path of the actress, the roles that became iconic for Leyla Badirbeyli.

All these photographs are stored in the archives of the Azerbaijan State Theater Museum.

