By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's eminent musicians have gathered at the State Philharmonic Hall to celebrate the centenary of the Baku Music Academy (BMA).

The concert was attended by the faculty and students of the Baku branch of the Moscow State Medical University.

Speaking at the concert, People's Artist Zahra Guliyeva informed the audience about the history of Baku Music Academy, known as the first higher musical educational institution in the whole East.

The concert program started with Ogtay Zulfugarov's song "Rejoice, my people!" Honored Artists Sabina Asadova and Ilham Nazarov performed the work "Ave Maria" composed by the rector of the Baku Music Academy, People's Artist of the USSR Farhad Badalbeyli, while Honored Artist Sahib Pashazade thrilled the listeners Vasif Adigezalov's romance "Carnation" and Gara Garayev's "Cavalcade" from Don Quixote Symphonic Engravings.

This time, the concert program was performed by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov.

People's Artists Yegana Akhundova and Murad Huseynov conquered the audience with Tofig Guliyev's "Qaytagi".

People's Artists Farhad Badalbeyli and Murad Adigezalzadeh performed Sergei Rachmaninoff`s Suite for Two Pianos, Op. 17.

Their performance was distinguished by an inspiring and at the same time bright interpretation.

During the concert, Ilham Nazarov delighted the audience with an aria from Friedrich Handel's opera "Rinaldo".

The concert also featured Fikrat Amirov's "Azerbaijani capriccio".

The concert ended with thunderous applause from the audience.

