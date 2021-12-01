By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theater will present Giacomo Puccini's masterpiece "La Boheme" on December 11.

The theater invited People's Artist of Belarus Vladimir Gromov ( Marseille) and the leading soloist of the Odessa National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Eduard Martynyuk (Rodolfo) to perform in the opera.

"La Boheme" will also bring together the soloists of the State Opera and Ballet Theater- People's Artists of Azerbaijan Ali Askarov (Alcindor), Akram Poladov (Colline), Honored Artists Ilaha Afandiyev (Mimi), Inara Babayev (Musetta), Tural Aghasiyev (Schaunard) and the soloist Mahir Taghizade (Benoit).

The opera will be conducted by the principal conductor, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev.

"La Boheme" is composed by Giacomo Puccini to an Italian libretto by Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa, based on Scenes de la vie de boheme by Henri Murger.

The opera tells about the tragic love story of Mimi and Rodolfo, set in Paris in the year 1830.

The world premiere of the opera was held in Turin on February 1896.

Since then, it has become part of the standard Italian opera repertory and is one of the most frequently performed operas worldwide.

