Arts Council Azerbaijan has released another video " Khorezm Beauty" inspired by Nizami's poem "Seven Beauties".

The video was filmed Art Fest Nizami dedicated to the poet's 880th anniversary as part of the Art Fest Nizami.

The image of the Khorezm Beauty was embodied by the project's costume designer Sabina Zulalova.

Being a member of the Eurasian Creative Guild (London), Sabina Zulalova also presented a video project for international creative contest "The Heartbeat of Eurasia"".

The video contains vivid examples of Nizami's poetry to the music of Azerbaijan's outstanding composer Gara Garayev.

The project brought together Saida Taghizadeh (piano), Mehman Piriyev (reader), videographer-Medina Dorozhkina, costume designer Sabina Zulalova.

The video description in English was prepared by scriptwriter and poet Ulviya Akhundova.

The event was organized by Arts Council Azerbaijan with the support of the Icharishahar Historical and Architectural Reserve, Icharisheher Museum Center and Baku City Main Department of Culture.

Art Fest Nizami features workshops for photographers and artists, exhibitions, screenings of animated films and other events dedicated to the work of Nizami Ganjavi. The festival encourages talented people to participate in various joint projects.

The project also focuses on raising awareness of the young generation about the poet's literary heritage.

Nizami Ganjavi started his creative activity with lyrical poems - gasidas, gazals and rubais. He dedicated his whole life to lyrical poems, and different philosophical problems.

The works of Azerbaijani poet and thinker have been translated into many languages.

Rare manuscript copies of his works are kept and preserved in world-famous libraries, museums and literary foundations in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Baku, Tashkent, Tabriz, Tehran, Cairo, Istanbul, Delhi, London, Paris and others.

In Khamsa (Quintet), the poet revealed the living pages of history.

The attack of the Russians on Barda city, a fairy tale of the Russian Princess, the beautiful Shirin amazons, battles, described in various poems of Nizami - all this is historically and geographically related to medieval Azerbaijan and the Caucasus.

Nizami Ganjavi passed away in 1209 in his native city of Ganja. A grandiose tomb was raised over his grave.

