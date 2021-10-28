By Laman Ismayilova

National Carpet Museum invites students studying painting and decorative-applied arts to take part in master classes.

Every Thursday, the master class participants will learn more about carpet patterns, technical features and color scheme used by People's Artist Kamil Aliyev.

The students will make sketches based on his masterpieces.

The project is organized as part of the exhibition "Kamil Aliyev: Artist and Time" at the Carpet Museum.

The exhibition features 8 carpets from the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum's collection, 3 carpets from the collection of the Azerbaijan National Museum of Art, and 3 carpets and 5 sketches from the artist’s family archive.

Meanwhile, the first master class will be held on October 28, at 14:00. All equipment for the master class will be provided by the museum.

More information is available on the museum's Facebook page.

Kamil Aliyev brilliantly transformed the classical carpet compositions and designed the ornaments not only for carpets but also for different types of textiles, including ceramic.

However, it was the portrait carpets that brought him worldwide fame. Kamil Aliyev managed to grow this genre into a whole direction in carpet weaving, which is still in demand today.

During his long and creative life, Kamil Aliyev designed a wide variety of portrait carpets using different carpet weaving methods to portray the images of artists and political leaders: world-famous poets Nizami Ganjavi, Imadaddin Nasimi, Alexander Sergeyevich Pushkin, Shota Rustaveli, Rabindranath Tagore, politicians Heydar Aliyev, Mahammad Amin Rasulzade, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, Indira Gandhi, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, Ruhollah Khomeini.

The artist held solo exhibitions not only in Azerbaijan but also in Paris, London, Tokyo, Delhi, Ankara, Istanbul, Tehran, Moscow, and Kyiv. His carpets are preserved in world-famous museums and private collections.

