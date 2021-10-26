By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani musicians have successfully performed at Palais des Fêtes de Strasbourg.

The ethno-jazz concert was timed to the 30th anniversary of the restoration of Azerbaijan's independence and the 20th anniversary of Azerbaijan's membership in the European Council.

The Franco-Azeri music band consists of jazz musician Etibar Asadli, Honored Artist Shahriyar Imanov (tar), French musicians Billy Martin (drummer) and Samuel de Zaldua (double bass).

The concert was sold out. Some listeners heard Azerbaijani jazz for the first time and expressed their admiration.

Etibar Asadli is the author of 11 plays for piano, theme and variation, sonata, for violin and piano 2 preludes, 3 plays for flute and flute, 2 preludes for violin, 1 romance and for the great symphonic orchestra 1 symphonic overture.

In 2008-2013, he successfully performed at multiple festivals, including Baku Jazz Festival and the festival dedicated to Kovkeb Safaraliyeva

He gave many solo concerts in many parts of the world, thrilling everyone with his own music pieces.

Etibar Asadli has shared the stage with many worldwide famous musicians like Turkish clarinet performer Hushnu Shenlenderegy, mugham singers Alim Gasimov and Farghana Gasimova.

During the concert with mugham singers, he managed to synthesize jazz with mugham and achieve a very interesting performance.

In 2014, he performed several concerts as a part of the Rast group in the 48th Montreux Jazz Festival that took place in Switzerland. In October though, he performed a solo concert in the International Baku Jazz Festival.

Next year, the musician performed ethnic-jazz concert in Paris alongside with tar musician Shahriyar Imanov within Azerbaijan's Days of Culture.

He also took part in the Les 2 Mondes festival held in France, where he synthesized mugham and jazz.

Shahriyar Imanov had his first competitive entry in 1999 in memory of Haji Mammadov and won the 1st place. His first solo concert took place in 2001. The musician was accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Orchestra. In 2007, he won the Republican contest in memory of Akhsan Dadashov.

He also took the 1st place at the International Mugham Festival 2013.

---

